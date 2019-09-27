GLEN HOPE — An 81-year-old man from Houtzdale was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Henry’s Road on state Route 53 yesterday morning.
Clearfield-based State Police reported that Neil C. Buckwalter was driving a 2018 Ford F150 north on state Route 53 one mile north of Irvin Lane in Jordan Township when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center yellow lane and into the path of a 2003 Kenworth tractor trailer flatbed truck driven by Nicholas N. Ninosky, 40, of LaJose.
The tractor trailer was traveling south and negotiating a right hand turn in the roadway when Buckwalter’s truck struck the trailing section. The Ford sustained heavy damage. Buckwalter was pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
Shaffer-Snyder said Buckwalter died as the result of blunt force trauma. Ninosky was not injured.
The crash closed state Route 53 in both directions for several hours.
Assisting trooper on scene were firefighters from Glen Hope Vol. Fire Co., Glendale Vol. Fire Co., Madera Vol. Fire Co., Madera EMS, and the state Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.