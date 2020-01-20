GLEN HOPE — Glen Hope Borough Council met Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
Dan Hamilton was elected as council president. Randy Dotts was elected as council vice-president.
Travis Albright was appointed to the open council seat, a two-year term. Monthly meetings will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the firehall, except September, when it will be held the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Council is considering a car show at the park for a park fundraiser to be held Aug. 9.
The next council meeting is Monday, Feb. 3 at the fire hall at 7 p.m.