GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 28 with 14 members in attendance. Expenses for September were approved for payment.
The food sale has been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Please note that due to COVID-19 all guidelines will be followed including wearing of masks and social distancing.
A coin show will be held on Oct. 25.
The Halloween Party usually held each year has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The rifle shooters have begun their shoots for the year. Masks will be required to participate.
The soup sale scheduled for Nov. 3 will be take-out only. Soups available will be vegetable, chili, broccoli cheese, ham and bean and stuffed pepper. Advance orders can be placed by calling Sharon at 342-0899. The last day to place advance orders is Oct. 19.
The next meeting has been changed to Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
To rent the club, call Dottie at 342-3038 for available dates and rates.