Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.76/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.49/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.49/g while the highest is $3.09/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81/g while the most expensive is $5.52/g, a difference of $3.71/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back a decade:
- Oct. 21, 2018: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
- Oct. 21, 2017: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
- Oct. 21, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
- Oct. 21, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)
- Oct. 21, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)
- Oct. 21, 2013: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
- Oct. 21, 2012: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
- Oct. 21, 2011: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)
- Oct. 21, 2010: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
- Oct. 21, 2009: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- — $2.79/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
- — $2.69/g at Martins, Hoover Avenue
- — $2.58/g at Pennywren’s, Beaver Valley Road
- — $2.83/g at Kwik Fill, N. Front Street
“While the national average was overall little changed in the last week, few states saw such mundane moves with average price changes all over the map,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“The Pacific Northwest saw prices rising as refinery maintenance and overall supply tightness in the area pushed prices notably higher in Oregon and Washington while California saw additional relief after myriad refinery issues pushed them up weeks ago.