Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $1.99/g on Monday while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Monday is $1.99/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Aug. 10, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
- Aug. 10, 2018: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
- Aug. 10, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
- Aug. 10, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
- Aug. 10, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
- Aug. 10, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)
- Aug. 10, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
- Aug. 10, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
- Aug. 10, 2011: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
- Aug. 10, 2010: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- — $2.49/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
- — $2.39/g at Norm’s Complete Service, S. Brady Street
- — $2.49/g at Kwik Fill, N. Front Street
“Gas prices have remained in very familiar territory for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand fell slightly last week, keeping oil prices confined as forces prevent it from falling under $39 but also from breaching $42 per barrel. However, as summer begins to fade, demand recovery may be limited, and there’s a possibility we may see more downside potential in the last quarter of the year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Traditionally, gasoline demand weakens into the autumn, and as the coronavirus situation keeps more kids home and more parents from work, we may see a drop in gas prices as we progress through fall. However, since no one can predict when we may rebound from the coronavirus situation, nothing long-term is set in stone, but we are on track for a seventh straight week of stable gas prices.”