Pennsylvania gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.77/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.32/g today while the most expensive is $3.12/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.32/g while the highest is $3.12/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.64/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.55/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53/g today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back a decade:
- Dec. 23, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
- Dec. 23, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
- Dec. 23, 2016: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
- Dec. 23, 2015: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)
- Dec. 23, 2014: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
- Dec. 23, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)
- Dec. 23, 2012: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)
- Dec. 23, 2011: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)
- Dec. 23, 2010: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)
- Dec. 23, 2009: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- — $2.83/g at Sapp Bros., Clearfield Shawville Highway
- — $2.79/g at Norm’s Complete Service, S. Brady Street
- — $2.89/g at Exxon, Port Matilda Highway
“With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average has seen its seventh weekly decline, falling to a fresh low since March,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum, but the next million dollar question motorists are beginning to ask: what will the new decade bring to the pump? What’s 2020 going to look like? GasBuddy is preparing to answer those questions just in time for the New Year, but for now, motorists need not worry, and should continue to enjoy affordable gasoline prices in nearly all states –and that’s a terrific end to 2019 as well.”
