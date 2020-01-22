HARRISBURG — State Rep. Matt Gabler, R-Clearfield/Elk, is announcing that 2020 will be his final year in the State House. With just under a year remaining in the current legislative session, Gabler is informing his constituents that he will not seek to serve beyond the current term.
“Serving the people of the 75th District over the past 11 years has been a humbling experience and a true honor,” Gabler said. “I cannot express enough how grateful I am to my constituents who have placed their trust in me to be their representative and voice in Harrisburg.”
Gabler added, “I promised myself, my family and my constituents that I would not spend an entire career as a state representative. As a husband and a father to two young children, I recognize now is the right time to pursue new opportunities.”
Gabler has served Elk County and portions of Clearfield County in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2008. During that time, he has been a member of the following House committees: Appropriations, Children and Youth, Environmental Resources and Energy, Finance, Game and Fisheries, Policy, Rules, and State Government. He also currently serves as a deputy whip for the majority caucus.
During Gabler’s first term, he delivered on his promise to stop the proposal to toll Interstate 80, a plan that would have sent local revenues to fund road projects in other parts of the state. Traveling to Washington, D.C., in late 2009 and testifying in front of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Gabler argued that the tolling plan violated federal law. In 2010, the FHWA’s decision on the matter reflected Gabler’s reasoning in rejecting the tolling plan, ensuring the future economic viability of employers and communities along the Interstate 80 corridor.
Additionally, Gabler has authored several bills that have been signed into law, including:
- House Bill 755 (Act 116 of 2011): Provided for reimbursements to improve access to training for county veterans’ affairs (VA) directors, better equipping them to serve military veterans.
- House Bill 493 (Act 77 of 2013): Reduced the state’s debt limit and created required scoring criteria for projects in the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
- House Bill 263 (Act 168 of 2016): Authorized the Pennsylvania Game Commission to permit the use of air rifles and semi-automatic firearms in hunting.
- House Bill 504 (provision included in Act 84 of 2016): Extended the Sales and Use Tax Exclusion for machinery and equipment to treat timber operators the same as other agricultural entities.
- House Bill 1557 (Act 74 of 2019): Amended the Coal Refuse Disposal Coordination Act to protect jobs by extending the timeframe that a coal operator can retain its permits during interruptions in operations such as during economic downturns.
- House Bill 227 (Act 94 of 2019): Updated the petition signature requirement for school director candidates to correct a flaw affecting candidates in the DuBois Area School District and also made several statewide corrections in the Election Code.
“Looking back, I am exceptionally pleased with what we have accomplished over the past 11 years,” Gabler said. “From authoring the state’s first act that will reduce the debt handed to future generations, to championing legislation on behalf of industries important to our local economy and jobs, and serving as a determined voice for our veterans and first responders, I will always take pride in knowing that these initiatives have made Pennsylvania a better place to live and work.”
Gabler intends to continue working on important legislation for the remainder of his time in office.
“I am still working to complete a number of proposals on behalf of my constituents, including legislation currently in the Senate to keep our students safe as they travel to school, and a bill containing my amendment to expand the State Fire Commissioner’s grant program for fire and EMS Companies,” he added. “Additionally, I continue to collaborate with State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego on another proposal to make volunteer firefighter training more user-friendly and more readily accessible to those who wish to serve.”
Finally, Gabler addressed his upcoming responsibilities in the state budget process.
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I look forward to the important work in front of me to ensure that the 2020-21 state budget is a responsible plan on behalf of Pennsylvania’s taxpayers. I am proud of my track record in holding the line on taxes and keeping Pennsylvania competitive, and I pledge to keep that work front and center until my last day in the General Assembly.”
Questions about this or any state-related matter may be directed to Gabler’s DuBois office at 375-4688, his St. Marys office at 781-6301 or his Clearfield office at 765-0593.