HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Forest Products Association announced recently that State Rep. Matt Gabler, R-Clearfield/Elk, will take the helm as Executive Director effective Dec. 1.
Gabler has represented the 75th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for six terms since his first election in 2008. Earlier this year, Gabler announced his intent not to seek reelection to the State House and to instead seek opportunities in the private sector.
“I am truly honored to be chosen to lead such a well-respected organization representing an important segment of our state’s economy,” Gabler said. “The forest products industry provides excellent job opportunities in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties –from our smallest villages to our largest cities. I have always been passionate in advocating for the economy of Rural Pennsylvania, and I see this opportunity as a continuation of that important work that can positively impact every community in our Commonwealth.”
The PFPA is a statewide membership organization consisting of approximately 250 entities ranging from timber operators and sawmills to paper and wood product manufacturers and equipment suppliers.
As a member of the State House, Gabler successfully authored legislation that enacted the extension of an agricultural sales tax exclusion for equipment and parts to timber operators in Pennsylvania. He has also extensively worked with the industry to support issues of importance for economic competitiveness.
US Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R –PA-15, offered his congratulations to Gabler and the PFPA upon the announcement. Representing Pennsylvania’s most rural Congressional District, Thompson has been a vocal advocate for agriculture and has worked closely with Gabler since they were both elected twelve years ago.
“Since we both took office, I have always recognized Matt as an effective, hardworking and principled advocate for our communities,” Thompson said. “I am passionate about supporting Agriculture in all its forms across the 15th Congressional District, and I look forward to continuing to work with Matt as a partner in his new role as he continues to advocate for our shared values, employers and industries.”