Funerals have been planned for two of three victims of a Lawrence Township structure fire that occurred in the early mornings hours on Monday.
Services will be held for Mary Beth Erickson, 51, and her daughter, Angel Erickson, 6, at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 4 at the funeral home.
Complete obituaries for Mary Beth and Angel Erickson can be found on Page A5. Funeral Services for Shania Watson will be held in Delaware.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder reported that Mary Beth Erickson and her granddaughter, Shania Watson, 7, each died of smoke inhalation at the scene of the fire.
Angel Erickson was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment and was on life support, but she passed away yesterday due to injuries resulting from the fire. However, her case is not being handled by the Clearfield County Coroner, Shaffer Snyder said.
Both girls were first grade students at Clearfield Area Elementary School.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the school district reached out to the parents of both of the girls’ classrooms and informed them of what happened, and the school has made counselors available for any student who needs one. Neighboring school districts also offered to send counselors to the school if needed, Struble said.
“We are all shocked and saddened by this. You just can’t comprehend losing a child at any time, let alone two children from the same family,” Struble said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends.”
Struble also said their thoughts and prayers go out to the first responders who had to endure multiple fire deaths in such a short time.
“It’s a lot to ask of our volunteer responders,” Struble said
Harry Erickson Jr., 30, was also injured in the fire and flown by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The fire occurred early Monday morning at a residence at 127 Jury St., Lawrence Township, Clearfield. Fire crews responded at 2:20 a.m. and were on scene until 7 a.m.
State Police Fire Marshal Greg Agosti and the Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. investigated the fire and determined the fire was accidental, as it was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. Property damage is estimated at $150,000. The victims did not have insurance.
The home did not have smoke alarms, Agosti said.