STATE COLLEGE — The onslaught of wild winter weather that has been a repeating presence throughout the first half of February will continue wreaking havoc this week as another major storm system could deliver more snow and ice to many places that already have plenty of snow on the ground, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Following an early-week outburst of snow and ice across the south-central United States, which brought brutal cold and record snowfall to parts of Texas, the next round of wintry weather is forecast to reach parts of northern Texas and Oklahoma as early as Tuesday afternoon then make a run at the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Northeastern US impact
After an early-week storm wraps up in the Northeast, the next storm is set to get underway only about 48 hours later. The exact track the storm will take Wednesday night through Thursday, relative to the Appalachian Mountains, will determine exactly where the heaviest snow will accumulate and how widespread ice may be along the East coast. Snow will fall along the northwestern side of the storm, ice will occur near the system’s path and rain will fall to the southeast.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the heaviest snow in the Northeast to extend from northern and central Pennsylvania through upstate New York and central and northern New England. Neighboring parts of Canada, including southwestern Ontario and southern Quebec, are also expected to pick up heavy precipitation.
Snowfall in this swath is forecast to range from 3-12 inches (8-30 centimeters). The heaviest amounts of 18 inches (45 centimeters) to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (60 centimeters) will be most likely in the northern parts of New York state and Vermont to the northern and western shores of Lake Ontario.
The difference in air temperatures by a few degrees at different altitudes in the atmosphere is likely to dictate the amount of snow versus ice and even rain in coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that people in cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City should all expect enough snow and/or ice from the storm to create difficult travel and major disruptions to daily activities.
The new storm is scheduled to arrive in the central Appalachians and much of the mid-Atlantic late Wednesday night. Wintry precipitation will spread over New England on Thursday.
Adverse travel conditions are predicted across Interstates 68, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 88, 90, 91, 95 and 99 in the region. Motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel until the storm has passed, as road crews will be kept busy cleaning up from the storm.
Local Forecast for Clearfield and surrounding area
TODAY — Cloudy with a couple of flurries, high of 34 degrees.
TONIGHT — Colder with low clouds, low of 9 degrees.
WEDNESDAY — Cold, mostly cloudy in the morning followed by sun through high clouds in the afternoon, high of 27. Overcast with a bit of snow late Wednesday with little or no accumulation, low of 21.
THURSDAY — Cold with periods of snow mixing with sleet accumulating 1 to 3 inches, high of 26 degrees. Thursday night, more snow accumulating 3 to 6 inches. Sleet and freezing rain mixed in early with a storm total snowfall of 4 to 8 inches and a low of 26 degrees.
FRIDAY — Brisk and cold with low clouds, a couple of flurries in the afternoon and a high of 28. A flurry possible Friday night with a low of 15 degrees.
Will the unrelenting storm pattern finally come to an end?
There is a glimmer of hope for those dealing with power outages, major disruptions in daily activities or just plain exhaustion from all the winter storms.
“Behind this winter storm, there may be a break in the relentless pattern of cross-country snow and ice,” Travis said.
“While a full week of dry weather may not be the case, the central and eastern parts of the country may get some relief from the constant storminess during the final week of February,” Travis added.
Additional storms will still follow, but the overall size of the snow and ice is likely to be significantly smaller when compared to the massive storms in recent days. Another factor that should help reduce the scope of the storms will be a general retreat of Arctic air to near and north of the Canada border later this month.
Despite the forecast trend toward milder and less-stormy conditions, the vast extent of snow cover and cold ground can lead to sneaky, slippery conditions with melting and freezing cycles. Motorists and pedestrians should travel with care until the existing snow and ice cover and piles of snow have disappeared. AccuWeather forecasters say that may take some time over the northern half of the nation.