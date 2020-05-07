UNIVERSITY PARK — Parents or caregivers in need of tips to help children deal with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to a free Penn State Extension webinar planned for 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. May 12.
In the program, “Helping Children through the Disruption,” participants will learn strategies for how families can cope while sheltering-in-place, gain new ideas for activities to do with children, have the chance to ask questions and share ideas, and explore resources for parents.
“Families’ day-to-day activities have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karen Thomas, an educator with the extension food, family and health program team. “Many parents and children are at home and their normal routines have changed dramatically. It can be unnerving for everyone, especially for children. That is why it is so important that parents keep their children engaged in a positive way and reassure them that better days are ahead.”
Thomas and fellow extension educators Sandi Graham and Cynthia Pollich will lead the webinar.
For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/helping-children-through-the-disruption or call 877-345-0691.
More Penn State Extension resources related to food, family and health can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/youth-family-and-health.