Lawrence Township is holding a Recycling Days event where residents can discard unwanted household waste, free of charge.
Recycling Days will be held at the township building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway on Aug. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and residents can bring large and hard to dispose of items like furniture, mattresses, microwaves, computer towers, bicycles, lawn mowers, refrigerators, stoves etc. The items will be disposed of free of charge, announced township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner at the recent township supervisors meeting.
Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Randy Powell said residents can take small amounts of non-contractor construction items to the site.
The township is holding the recycling days to prevent these items from being illegally dumped in the township, Ruffner said.
“This really is a means for people to clean up around their houses and bring a truckload of stuff up and it won’t cost them anything and we will get rid of it,” Ruffner said. “It will cost us less in the end because we won’t have to chase people for illegal dumping.”
Items that will not be accepted include electronics, televisions, computer monitors, laptops, chemicals, paints and tires.
The event will be manned by the township road crew, Ruffner said.
Ruffner noted Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is having an electronics recycling event on Sept. 11 that will include many of the items the township won’t be taking on its recycling day, as well as oil based paints and household chemicals.