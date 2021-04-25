ALLPORT — The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program’s government-funded grants are making it possible for community organizations to provide free food to those in need in Clearfield County.
Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers, through the American Dairy Association North East, are working with USDA-approved vendor Global Trading LLC and community organization recipient YMCA of Centre County to distribute food and dairy products at a local drive through event. There will be 1,296 food boxes, each containing one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat. Each vehicle will receive one box, while supplies last.
This event will be held West Branch High School, 444 Allport Cutoff, Morrisdale on Wednesday, April 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
Dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community.
Pennsylvania dairy farmers have tirelessly worked to feed community residents since the pandemic began. These farmers, through ADANE and its partners, have distributed more than 900,000 gallons of milk via more than 200 drive-thru and drop-off events throughout ADANE’s region since April 2020.