There will be free COVID-19 testing at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
Deputy Director Logistics and Technology Scott Mignot reported at yesterday’s commissioners meeting that the state Department of Health has hired a private company, AMI, to provide freee COVID-19 testing in Clearfield County.
The testing will be from Sunday Dec. 27 to Thursday Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CCCTC located at 1620 River Road and no appointment is necessary.
“Testing will be done on a first come first serve basis,” Mignot said.
Up to 450 tests a day can be administered, Mignot said.
Patients must be older than three years old and one is not required to have symptoms to have the test, Mignot said.
It is a mid-nasal passage swab PCR test.
“It’s the more reliable test,” Commissioner Dave Glass
It will take between two and seven days to get the results.
Participants are asked to bring an ID and an insurance card if they have one. The test is free to the recipient whether or not they have insurance, but those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card because if eligible, the insurance company will pay for the test rather than the state.
Commissioner John Sobel noted that those with insurance would not be required to pay a deductible to receive the test and the test would be free to everyone.
The testing would be done “drive through” in the CCCTC auto mechanics garage and recipients would stay in their vehicles for the tests and up to four vehicles at one time will receive tests, Mignot said.
He said there will be signs at the CCCTC building directing people where to go.
“We have no idea how many people will show up for this,” Mignot said.
To prevent traffic jams, traffic will be zigzagged through the school’s parking lots.
AMI has performed testing on behalf of the state at various locations in the commonwealth and Glass said has checked with other counties where this occurred and they have reported the testing went smoothly.
“I think this will be a really good service for our folks,” Glass said.
“I agree,” Sobel said. “I hope people take advantage of it.”