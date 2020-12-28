Free COVID-19 testing is underway at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
The tests are completely free, one only has to bring their photo identification.
The test is painless. Workers only swab the inside of both nostrils with a cotton swab and doesn’t require deep penetration into the nasal cavity.
The testing is done via drive-through and is done inside of one’s vehicle.
The free testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and ends on Thursday Dec. 31.
CCCTC is located at 1620 River Rd. and is on a first come, first serve basis.