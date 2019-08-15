PHILIPSBURG — People of all ages and music aficionados of all genres will be excited to hear of the YMCA of Centre County’s benefit concert on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Memorial Field in Philipsburg.
The all-day event, which is put on by the Moshannon Valley YMCA, will benefit its anti-hunger programs, which include the Summer Lunch Program, the Backpack Program, the new Travelin’ Table and more.
Mo Valley YMCA Branch Director Mel Curtis said the gates at Memorial Field will open at noon with the first band slated to take the stage at 12:30 p.m.
“It’s a way to give back to the community and we’re going to showcase a lot of bands,” Curtis said.
Headlining the show is Josh Gallagher, a former Cambria County resident who was a season 11 finalist on NBC’s The Voice.
Curtis said he’s actually known Gallagher for many years, as Curtis was his AAABA baseball coach.
“I’ve known Coach Curtis for a while and he reached out and asked me if I wanted to do this event,” Gallagher told The Progress. “I didn’t think even think twice about it. Then when he filled me in on what it’s about, I knew that I was in on a really, really good thing. I’m more than happy to do it and I’m really excited. It’s going to be good to see Coach Curtis again. I can’t wait to see everybody and it’s going to be a good time.”
Bleacher seats are $15 per person and seating on the field is $20 per ticket. You may purchase tickets on the day of the event, at any YMCA of Centre County branch, Hi-Way Pizza in Chester Hill or online at https://jgymca/kimbia.com/concert. People sitting on the field are allowed to bring lawn chairs. There are no alcoholic beverages permitted at the stadium, along with no coolers, large bags or fireworks.
Curtis said the event is also getting a big boost from Philipsburg’s professional athlete duo of current MLB Washington Nationals player Matt Adams and former NFL Oakland Raider longsnapper Jon Condo.
The main stage and Kids’ Zone — which will have field games and inflatable items for children to take part in at no cost — is being sponsored by Adams. Condo is then giving tickets to children that have or have had cancer and to Wounded Warriors.
“It’s a way to get everybody out to enjoy the day,” Curtis said.
Food stands will also be on hand and run by the Hope Fire Company, with burgers, hot dogs, Hi-Way Pizza and more being served.
Curtis said he was looking for a way to do a fundraiser for its Anti-Hunger Programs, stating they “made a commitment to the kids” to keep them all intact.
As far as bands for the day, Curtis said Jon Phillippi, who gives music lessons at the Mo Valley YMCA, booked other local acts.
“We’ll have bands from ages 13 to 50s,” Phillippi said.
Hawestone, Jampact, The Void, Vinyl Stripes, Chris Bell Band and Donny Burns Duo will be the acts that will be prior to Gallagher. They range from classic rock to country.
“Being this is the first one, we definitely threw this together as quick as we could,” Phillippi said. “We’ll definitely learn from it and see what works and what doesn’t.”
Phillippi said members of the Mo Valley YMCA’s Academy of Music — with most kids ranging from ages 8-15 — will be attending and will have the chance to do meet and greets with the performing bands.
“That’s a huge thing for them as it fuels their fire with music and push to (become a successful musician),” Phillippi said.
Volunteers are also a big part of the day’s activities. Curtis said those wanting to do so may contact the YMCA and ask for him.
Curtis said attendees can come and go as they please once they have paid for a ticket by obtaining a wristband. Parking should not be an issue, with Curtis stating multiple lots are in the area and will be posted on where those can park within walking distance — mentioning the old Philipsburg Hospital site will be one of the lots if needed.
Curtis said with this year being the inaugural year, they’d like to see it grow each year.
“We’re hoping for great weather and for lots of people to come out,” Curtis said.