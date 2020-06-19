Natalie Lynn Brown, 46, of Clearfield, who is accused of stealing $123,000 from a local doctor’s office pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking.
Brown was accused of stealing the money over approximately a decade during her employment at a local doctor’s office.
According to court documents she pleaded guilty to 11 misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking. The details of the plea were not available.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 22, Lawrence Township Police responded to a doctor’s office on Turnpike Avenue for a report of Brown threatening suicide.
Brown was a secretary at the office and she said she was going through some life issues. She then took money from the business without permission. She gave the doctor a check for $8,235 claiming it would cover the amount taken.
The doctor said earlier in the day he was called by CNB Bank who said his checks from his business account had bounced when there should have been plenty of money in there. Brown had been an employee of the business for about 10 years and when he confronted her, she left the office and returned with the check.
A financial audit was conducted and CNB Bank reported Brown had removed more than $16,000 from the account over the past six weeks and the bank would begin looking at records for the past seven years.
It was determined that Brown had stolen a total of $123,606.