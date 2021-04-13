WEST DECATUR — An investigation following a Boggs Township forensic audit is drawing to a close, according to Solicitor C.J. Zwick.
The audit showed $129,000 in unaccounted funds, according to a previous story published in The Progress. Last summer, the matter was passed over to Pennsylvania State Police, Zwick said.
Zwick recently met with two investigators from the state police who determined there was not sufficient evidence of any criminal accountability.
“It’s something that is an issue that we all need to put behind us from the township, and move forward and look to the future for the betterment of all the residents of Boggs Township,” Zwick said.
Resident John Deacon asked for further clarification.
“It stirred the people of this township,” said Deacon. “They’re looking for a finalization of closure.”
Zwick noted he cannot speak for the state police, but after the meeting, it appeared the matter would not move forward with a criminal prosecution.
The township will likely not chase formerly involved township officials to return overpayments. According to a previous published story, a report stated prior that former Secretary/Treasurer Denise Dobo was overpaid 57 hours over the duration in vacation pay, while former Supervisor Bill Dickson was overpaid 96 hours.
The matter of overpayment had been briefly discussed earlier, said Zwick, but it has since not resurfaced.
“I’m not so sure that pursuing anything further from a non-criminal perspective is a good use of township resources,” said Zwick.