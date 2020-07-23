The Clearfield County Fair Board will be hosting food vendors, harness racing and other events at the fairgrounds on Aug. 2-8, according to fair Manager Greg Hallstrom.
Admission is free of charge.
The food court and harness racing are the week the fair would have been held — but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 emergency.
There will be 29 food vendors at the event. Most of the vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Hallstrom said.
He said there also will be harness racing on Aug. 2-3 starting at 1 p.m., but it is still not known if spectators will be allowed to watch the races. If spectators are allowed, they will be limited to 250 people and they will be limited to the bleacher seating area. The grandstand will be closed and spectators will be required to follow social distancing rules.
If spectators are not permitted, it is still not known if the races will be broadcast over the internet for viewing, Hallstrom said.
“Things are changing so much, we don’t know what’s going to happen the next day,” Hallstrom said of the social distancing guidelines.
If spectators are allowed into the harness racing, it will be free of charge. Hallstrom said the state has set up a grant program where after the races are completed, the fair board can submit its expenses to the state for reimbursement.
The Junior Livestock Sale will also be held Saturday at its regular location in the show ring by the cattle barns. For the event, area youth will be selling the animals they have been raising since last year’s fair, Hallstrom said. Spectators at the livestock sale will be limited to 250 or less, Hallstrom said.
Hallstrom said it was advertised that the livestock auction would be held at the Expo II Building, but due to the new state restrictions it was moved to its regular location.
Hallstrom said the animals will not be lined up in the livestock barns like they would be during the fair.
The young people selling livestock will bring their animals to the fairgrounds on Thursday to be weighed and cleaned up, show the animals on Friday and auction them off on Saturday, Hallstrom said.
Hallstrom said the Junior Livestock Sale is the reason the event is being held at all.
“The fair is all about agriculture and helping these kids out,” Hallstrom said.
Hallstrom said for a time it looked like the livestock sale wasn’t going to happen. But he said the livestock committee did a tremendous job getting everything together.
“Once they said we are going to make this happen, that’s when we decided to put the food court together with it,” Hallstrom said.
On Saturday Aug. 8 at the horse arena, Hallstrom said there will be some horse shows held.
Clearfield YMCA will be holding its annual 5K race on Aug. 8. Registration on the day of race is from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
Hallstrom said it is still not known if there will be entertainment on the Grove Stage, this year.
“We would like to have some entertainment, but you never know,” Hallstrom said.
He said the biggest issue with entertainment on the Grove Stage is keeping people adequately separated and complying with state regulations, which often change on a weekly basis.