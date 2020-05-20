Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner is reminding operators of food trucks, tents, concessions stands, etc. that they must notify the township at least 72 hours in advance to obtain a permit.
Through July 31, anyone who has a concession trailer who plans to operate in the township must notify the township three days in advance.
Operators can send an email to the township’s code enforcement officer Debra Finkbeiner and notify her of where and when they are going to be, and verify they have all of their necessary licenses and insurance, Ruffner said.
For example, if they are selling food, their state Department of Agriculture and Department of Health licenses are required.
The three-day notice allows the township time to inspect the site to make sure it is a safe and appropriate location for the stand, ensure there are proper set backs and it doesn’t create a traffic hazard.
He said the township isn’t charging any fees for the permit and the township is doing this for the safety of the public.
Finkbeiner’s email address is dfinkbeiner@lawrencepa.gov.
The township phone number is 765-0176 and the fax number is 765-5258.