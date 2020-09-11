The Clearfield County Fair and Park Board is holding a fall Food Court at the Clearfield Driving Park on Oct. 8, 9, and 10.
Fair manager Greg Hallstrom said it would be similar in size to the food court held in August at the Driving Park.
Hallstrom said all the vendors that were at the August event were invited back for the October food court. But he said some of the lemonade and ice cream vendors haven’t yet decided if they will attend.
“They are holding out to see what kind of weather we are going to have,” Hallstrom said. “If it ends up being a cold October, probably not a lot of people will be buying ice cream.”
He said for many of these vendors it will be their last chance of the year before they get their stands winterized.
In addition to the food court, on Oct. 10 there will be a car show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project in the carnival lot at the Driving Park. And on Oct. 9 and 10 there will be a craft show in the cattle barns.
The food vendors will be in the Grove area, Hallstrom said.
Hallstrom said it was laid out this way to keep the crowds less than 250 people in any one area due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.
There will also be equipment set up on the Grove Stage to provide music.
Hallstrom said the August event was a big hit and said many of the vendors are still thanking the fair board for holding it.
“It was very successful and the vendors are very appreciative,” Hallstrom said. “And the people in the community came out and supported them.”
Hallstrom said he would release a list of vendors once they become available.