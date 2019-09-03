FLOYD MILES
COALPORT — Floyd Miles, 90, of Coalport (Rosebud), died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born March 21, 1929 in Irvona, son of the late John and Esther (Neidimyer) Miles.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sergeant of the 469 Aviation Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army/Air Force.
Floyd was employed by Swank/TYK Irvona as a laborer for 43 years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Naomi McGarvey whom he married May 27, 1960; his children, Kevin (Judy) Miles of Glen Hope, Brenda (John) Gallaher of Irvona, Wendy Miles of York, and Andrea Miles of State College; grandchildren, Kilee (Michael) Keith, Lucas Miles, Joel Miles, Sami (Mark) Becker, Savanna (Steven) Williams and Madison Gallaher; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Twila Smyers, John “Junior” (Victoria) Miles, Luella Desmett, Vivian Michaels, Roger (Darlene) Miles, Dona Gilham and Jerry (Peggy) Miles. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings; George Miles, Melvin “Bud” Miles, Florene Pitcock, and Betty Morris.
Floyd enjoyed bird watching, hunting, writing and listening to gospel music. He was a Christian by faith but not affiliated with a specific denomination.
At Floyd’s request there will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in memory of Floyd Miles to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Since founded Floyd has made monthly donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, for he had a soft spot in his heart for children suffering from cancer and other illnesses. www.stjude.org or 1-800-805-8556.