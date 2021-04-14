MADERA — In preparation for Madera Family Day, Roy McGarvey is seeking financial donations for his firework display.
McGarvey has provided a large fireworks display for years, according to past stories published in The Progress.
“I’ve always shot off in the ballpark,” said McGarvey.
An amateur fireworks exhibitor, McGarvey has been entertaining the rural community with his explosive displays with no strings attached.
“I don’t ask for anything,” he said in regard to payment for the event. However, he would appreciate any donations.
McGarvey brought the issue to the recent Bigler Township meeting held in April. Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers and Supervisor Barry Reams offered to make a $100 personal donation each.
McGarvey buys his fireworks in Ohio. While residents from Ohio cannot use fireworks bought in Ohio without a permit, Pennsylvanians have more freedom.
“Pennsylvanians are permitted to buy what they want and use what they want,” said William Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks, in an interview with another media outlet.
McGarvey requests any financial assistance be made soon in order to purchase fireworks on his upcoming trip to Ohio. Anyone who would like to make a financial donation can contact Bigler Township.