GLEN RICHEY — Fire destroyed a historic barn that housed farming equipment and antique vehicles on Sunday evening.
The barn was located along Pine Grove Road in the Glen Richey area of Lawrence Township.
The approximately 180-year-old barn was owned by John Long of Glen Richey, but was being leased by the Pine Grove Nursery, which used it to house its equipment.
The fire burned so hot that the fire melted the siding on Long’s house across the street.
The fire began to burn the grass on the surrounding fields, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading, according to Betsy Schell, co-owner of the Pine Grove Nursery.
“We are fortunate, it could have been much worse,” Schell said.
She said the firefighters had difficulty getting water to the scene and had to go into Clearfield to fill up their tankers at a hydrant along Park Avenue.
The Progress reached out to the Lawrence Township (Glen Richey Station 7) Vol. Fire Co. for more information, but officials were not immediately available for comment.
Betsy Schell, who owns the nursery with her brother Bob Schell, said the barn held almost all of the nursery’s farm equipment including five tractors, its seed planter, its digging equipment and its tree baler. Some of the equipment dated back to the 1940s and was still in use.
Also in the barn was a 1926-27 Fordson tractor and a 1929 Ford Model AA double wheeled pickup truck owned by Long.
The barn and the nursery equipment were insured but the two antique vehicles were not, according to Long and Schell.
The total value of the loss is not yet known, Schell said.
It is believed lightning from a storm that passed through the area Sunday evening was the cause of the fire, but they are still waiting on the fire marshal’s report, Schell said.
According to Long, neighbors reported seeing lightning strike the barn shortly before it caught fire.
It was one of the few log barns left in the area and was recently featured in a book, according to Long.
Schell said her grandfather, Claud Schickling, and John Long’s father, James Long, started the nursery years ago and the barn has been a part of the nursery since the inception of the business.
“There is a lot of history here,” Schell said.
Schell said they are planning to keep the business open but she said they will have to wait until they hear from their insurance company to see how much of the equipment they can replace.
She said she is confident they will be selling Christmas trees again this year. She said many of the other tree farmers in the area have already reached out and offered to let them use their equipment until they can get theirs replaced.
“Many of our competitors are also our friends,” Schell said. “The farming community is still very outreaching and still very generous.”
She also asked people to stay away from the area because it remains dangerous. Late yesterday afternoon, firefighters were dispatched to the barn for a rekindle.
Numerous fire companies responded with tankers to bring water to the scene.