MORRISDALE — A fire destroyed a garage and vehicle — and killed several chickens and turkeys — in Morris Township on Monday, according to Clearfield-based state police
The fire occurred on Ireland Drive in a garage owned by a Morrisdale male and female.
Chief Fred Edwards of the Morris Township Vol. Fire Company requested the assistance from the state police fire marshal in determining the cause of the fire that destroyed the two-stall garage.
A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was also destroyed in the fire. The victims’ main residence was also damaged.
Witnesses indicated the fire started in the rear of the garage, which housed a number of chickens and turkeys, which were killed in the fire.
The cause of the fire was not determined. The garage was a total loss and damage is estimated at $100,000.