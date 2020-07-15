FRENCHVILLE — It will only be a one-day event this year, but the 2020 Frenchville Picnic continues on Sunday at St. Mary Church and its picnic grove.
Event organizer Mary Kay Royer said they will have their famous “picnic dinners” starting at noon and continuing until 5 p.m. or until supplies last.
Dinners consist of barbecue or oven roasted chicken, or ham, along with mashed potatoes/gravy, noodles, green beans, baked beans, coleslaw, pickled eggs/beets, roll/butter and homemade desserts. Each costs $15 per adult and $7 for children under the age of 12.
A preorder option was available this year for the first time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic — and Royer said many chose that option.
“Everything seems to be coming along very well,” Royer said of the planning and preparation amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down many gatherings.
Royer said picnic tables will be spread out for takeout dinners so if people decide they want to dine there, they are more than welcome to do so.
“It’ll be a true picnic style dinner,” Royer said.
Royer also said that those traveling to Frenchville for the picnic will have a nice ride into town, as there will be plenty of chances to see elk and other wildlife nearby.
Royer said Eagle Scout Camden Gormont, who is from Clearfield, decided to get a group together to build 14 benches that will be scattered around the picnic grove for those to enjoy.
“They built benches in memory of his family, especially his grandfather,” Royer said.
“(His family) came down to the Frenchville Picnic every year and his roots are from Frenchville, so that’s why (they chose the project) at the Frenchville Picnic ... We were very honored to have him do the benches for us.”
Also available will be the ice cream booth, games, a French raffle, hay rides and more.
“It’ll be a nice afternoon to get out,” Royer said. “You can still social distance and you can still be safe. There’s such a large area (at the picnic grove). It’s a nice time to come and reminisce.”
A new addition this year will be a flea market that came together at the last minute, Royer said. It will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. each day.
“It’s a nice community event,” Royer said. “We wanted to come together as a community — even though ... you don’t get to see your neighbors (during the pandemic) except to waive to them. This is a good time just to get caught on stuff and to see what’s going on — at a safe distance.”