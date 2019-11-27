Clearfield Area School District saw a steep decline in number of its students enrolled in out-of-district cyber schools.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Assistant Jr./Sr. High School Principal Andrew Brickey reported the school district saw a significant decline in the number of its students attending out of district cyber schools.
According to Brickley, currently the district has 57 students enrolled in an outside cyber school; last year they had anywhere from 88 to 93 students in outside cyber school.
He said the district was billed for 93 outside cyber students, but they can’t give an exact number of students in outside cyber because some of these students were not in outside cyber the entire year.
He added that some of these students can be difficult to track because the district is billed according to the parents’ address, so if someone moves into the district and their child uses an outside cyber school, the district won’t know about it until it receives the bill.
It costs the district about $12,500 per year for a regular outside cyber school student. If the outside cyber student is a special education student, it costs the district $30,291 per year. Last year, the district had 20 special education students receive outside cyber school. The state mandates school districts pay cyber schools the average cost to educate its students who attend brick and mortar schools.
The district also has its own cyber school, which currently has 49 students, of which 10 of which receive special education services. It costs the district significantly less to educate a student in its own cyber school. It costs an average of about $3,600 to educate a student in its cyber school, Brickley said.
With more than 30 less students attending out-of-district cyber school, Brickley said he believes the district will see significant costs savings in this year’s budget.
To reduce the number the number of students in outside cyber school, Brickley said he has been contacting parents of students who attend outside cyber school and asking them to send their children to the brick and mortar schools, but if they don’t want to attend the brick and mortar schools, to send them to Clearfield’s cyber school.
Those parents who still want to send their children to an outside cyber school, he asks the parents the reasons why and keeps track of their answers in the hopes they can better serve the needs of these students in the future and bring them back into the school district’s schools.