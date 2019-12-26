OSCEOLA MILLS — Last month, Osceola Mills resident Fred Ferguson was named as the state’s “Community Star” as selected by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.
Ferguson began his career at Moshannon Valley EMS in 1991 as a First Responder, then an Emergency Medical Technician in 1992 and a Paramedic in 2002. He was then a Co-Director there until 2014 and then accepted a Paramedic Field Supervisor Position with the AMED Authority of Altoona.
“My capacity as a field supervisor provides operational support and guidance to the staff that is working during my rotation, which is approximately 30 EMTS and Paramedics,” Ferguson told The Progress. “I assist on priority incidents and direct the workforce at major incidents along with the Deputy and Chief of AMED. I assist with crew preparedness and education as well at interactions with managers of the local emergency rooms. The AMED Authority serves the city of Altoona and surrounding communities ... and manages 18,000 calls yearly in all the stations served by AMED.”
Ferguson said he was nominated for the award by Lannette Fetzer, Quality Improvement Coordinator, Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, “through our interaction as adjunct faculty for Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support at Mount Nittany Center.”
“We have conversed a great deal about quality assurance and rural healthcare delivery here in Pennsylvania,” Ferguson said. “She is aware of my advocacy of delivery of rural healthcare and cardiopulmonary education.”
Ferguson was recognized during National Rural Health Day, which took place in November.
“It is a humbling and rewarding experience to be nominated for this award,” Ferguson said. “I was surprised to be chosen and I am honored to represent emergency medical services of Central Pennsylvania and the dedicated emergency providers that treat patients each and every day.”
In nominating Ferguson, Fetzer’s letter stated that Ferguson is “selfless, community minded, and has a can-do spirit that makes him the perfect candidate as a community star.” Ferguson said he was extremely honored to have been chosen and is thankful that he can use what he’s learned to help others in everyday life.
“The best thing I enjoy about doing my job is my ability to provide my patients with quality and compassionate care,” Ferguson said. “I feel privileged and honored to be able to treat patients with the skills and abilities I have learned.”