Lawrence Township Police Sergeants Crystal Panebianco and Julie Curry have demonstrated that women can not only make a career as police officers — but flourish.
Nationally, less than 13 percent of full-time police officers are women. In small to medium sized police departments, that number drops to between six and eight percent.
And for women in leadership positions, the percentages are even smaller. About 9.5 percent of first line supervisors are held by women, and about 2.7 percent of police chiefs are women, according to Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics data.
But at the Lawrence Township Police Department, which boasts 10 full-time police officers, both of its sergeants are women — with only Chief Douglas Clark above them in rank.
Curry said police departments nationally are having difficulty recruiting new officers, not just female officers. She said part of the reason is the stringent requirements. In Pennsylvania for example, those who want to become police officers have to pass rigorous physical fitness tests, pass two psychological examinations, have a clean criminal record, and pass 720 hours or about six months of police academy training to work in a high stress profession that has difficult hours.
“It takes a unique person to do this job,” Panebianco said.
Panebianco said she decided to become a police officer somewhat later in life. She was 26 years old when she became a police officer. A Clearfield native, she started out at the Petersburg Police Department before joining the Lawrence Township Police Department in 1997.
“I wanted to make a difference and help people,” Panebianco said of why she wanted to be a police officer.
Curry said she always wanted to be a police officer and attended junior police academies as a child.
Like Panebianco, she said she wanted to make a difference and help people.
“And I just love working in the law, Curry said. “And I love studying human behavior.”
In addition to having a Bachelor’s degree in criminology, Curry has a Master’s degree in social work. She joined the Lawrence Township Police Department in 2003 after completing her academy training.
When Clark became chief a couple of years ago, he changed the structure of the police department and made each of the two sergeants the supervisors of half of the department’s officers, with the chief supervising the sergeants, Panebianco said.
The department has a total of 14 police officers and each sergeant is responsible for supervising five to six police officers.
As supervisors, the sergeants act as the officers-in-charge at crime scenes and accidents, write evaluations for each of the officers under their command, and offer them assistance and guidance, as well as discipline and reprimands.
All of the police officers in the department from the chief on down perform patrol duty and make arrests, Curry said. The sergeants also assist in investigations, especially with the younger police officers.
They each have additional duties. Curry is in charge of the evidence room and filing reports, and Panebianco is in charge of the uploading and storage of the dash cam and body cam recordings and the filing of accident reports.
Panebianco is also the department’s Taser expert and conducts the department’s Taser training.
“We both have our own responsibilities,” Panebianco said.
And despite the stress and long hours, both women said they love their jobs and don’t regret becoming police officers.
When asked if someday they would like to be a chief of a police department, Panebianco quickly said “no.”
She noted that she is only a few years away from retirement, but added that Curry could be chief someday
But Curry wouldn’t commit either way.
“I will cross that bridge when it comes,” she said. “Being chief comes with a lot more headaches.”