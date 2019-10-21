PHILIPSBURG — It’s that time of year once again, as kids and adults of all ages will trek to downtown Philipsburg and take part in Halloween festivities this Saturday afternoon as part of its Fall Fest.
Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation and Philipsburg Borough Councilwoman Faith Maguire said the big draw is the Halloween Parade, slated to start at 2 p.m. Saturday on Front Street.
“Registration is outside the VFW at 1:30 p.m.,” Maguire said.
This year’s added twist involves a pet parade.
“We do have pet prizes also,” Maguire said.
People participating this year in the parade — aside from those in costume — include Jazzercise, Mo Valley Paranormal, local fire companies and more.
Once the parade is finished, Maguire said children will be able to go trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses.
“There will be signs to point (trick-or-treaters) and there will be big pumpkins in the windows of those that are participating,” Maguire said.
The day will cap off with the PRC giving away a shed at 4 p.m., as Maguire said chances to win are still being sold.
“You can still buy tickets right up until 4 p.m.,” Maguire said.
Hope Fire Company will once again be giving out hot dogs and hot chocolate. Booths will also be set up, as Maguire said one of them will be representatives of the borough’s upcoming dog park, as they are doing a basket raffle to raise funds for its creation.
“Any non-profit is able to set up a booth,” Maguire said.
Maguire said she’s hoping for much better weather this year than last year’s event, which was rainy and dreary. However, there was still a decent turnout.
“Last year in the pouring down rain, we had 74 kids show up and we gave out 100 hot dogs,” Maguire said.
Regardless of what the weather brings, Maguire said she’s excited to see families from Philipsburg and other nearby areas taking part in the fun festivities the day will bring.
“We’re looking forward to another year of exciting things in the downtown,” Maguire said.