Fair Fun 5K held Saturday

Clearfield YMCA held its 11th annual Fair Fun 5K on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. It was a huge success.
Proper CDC guidelines were followed to maintain social distancing during the event. Congratulations to all participants on finishing strong and having a great race. The YMCA would like to thank all of its volunteers, participants, sponsors, The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board, the Clearfield Borough and the 2020 Clearfield County Fair Queens. Full race results can be found online at runhigh.com.
Top 3 males:
- 1st –Landon Schmader 18:01
- 2nd –Jacy Foadora 18:19
- 3rd –Johnathan Ritsick 18:41
Top 3 females:
- 1st –Morgan Roemer 21:04
- 2nd –Cassandra Folmar 21:55
- 3rd –Tonya Bond 22:08