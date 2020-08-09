Fair Fun 5K held Saturday

Clearfield YMCA’s Fair Fun 5K was held Saturday at the Clearfield Driving Park. Full race results can be found online at runhigh.com.

 Submitted

Clearfield YMCA held its 11th annual Fair Fun 5K on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. It was a huge success.

Proper CDC guidelines were followed to maintain social distancing during the event. Congratulations to all participants on finishing strong and having a great race. The YMCA would like to thank all of its volunteers, participants, sponsors, The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board, the Clearfield Borough and the 2020 Clearfield County Fair Queens. Full race results can be found online at runhigh.com.

Top 3 males:

  • 1st –Landon Schmader 18:01
  • 2nd –Jacy Foadora 18:19
  • 3rd –Johnathan Ritsick 18:41

Top 3 females:

  • 1st –Morgan Roemer 21:04
  • 2nd –Cassandra Folmar 21:55
  • 3rd –Tonya Bond 22:08

