Ricco's Concessions

An employee of Ricco’s Concessions is shown making gyros at a recent event.

 File photo

Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom provided The Progress with a list of the food vendors that would be at the fairgrounds Aug. 2-8.

The Clearfield County Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the fairboard will have food stands and some activities that week.

The food vendors are:

  • John the Greek Gyro
  • John The Greek Pizza
  • Boyer’s Ice Cream
  • Stromboli Land
  • Seaver’s Concessions
  • Rubel’s Funnel Cake
  • Rubel’s Lemonade
  • Denny and Pearl’s
  • The Panini Stand
  • Sweet Adventure Ice Cream Treats
  • Hewitt’s Kettle Corn
  • Kozak Monkey Bread
  • Marcco’s Steak Sandwich
  • Ricco Concessions
  • N&N Cinnamon Rolls
  • Tony’s Pizza
  • Miller & Schenk
  • Becky’s Soft Serve
  • R&J Food Concessions
  • Brody’s BBQ
  • Bunz Apple Cart
  • Molnar’s Concessions
  • Snyder’s Concessions
  • Shulick Apple Dumplings
  • Andy’s Philadelphia Style Cheesesteaks

In addition to the food stands, the fair queen competition will be held on Aug. 2, harness racing on Aug, 2 and 3, the Junior Livestock Show on Friday and Junior Livestock Auction on Aug. 8. The Clearfield YMCA 5k will also be held the morning of Aug. 8 and there will horse shows at the horse ring on Aug. 8.

Tags