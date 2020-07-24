Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom provided The Progress with a list of the food vendors that would be at the fairgrounds Aug. 2-8.
The Clearfield County Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the fairboard will have food stands and some activities that week.
The food vendors are:
- John the Greek Gyro
- John The Greek Pizza
- Boyer’s Ice Cream
- Stromboli Land
- Seaver’s Concessions
- Rubel’s Funnel Cake
- Rubel’s Lemonade
- Denny and Pearl’s
- The Panini Stand
- Sweet Adventure Ice Cream Treats
- Hewitt’s Kettle Corn
- Kozak Monkey Bread
- Marcco’s Steak Sandwich
- Ricco Concessions
- N&N Cinnamon Rolls
- Tony’s Pizza
- Miller & Schenk
- Becky’s Soft Serve
- R&J Food Concessions
- Brody’s BBQ
- Bunz Apple Cart
- Molnar’s Concessions
- Snyder’s Concessions
- Shulick Apple Dumplings
- Andy’s Philadelphia Style Cheesesteaks
In addition to the food stands, the fair queen competition will be held on Aug. 2, harness racing on Aug, 2 and 3, the Junior Livestock Show on Friday and Junior Livestock Auction on Aug. 8. The Clearfield YMCA 5k will also be held the morning of Aug. 8 and there will horse shows at the horse ring on Aug. 8.