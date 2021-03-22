Kaitlin Evans has announced her candidacy for Clearfield County Controller. She is seeking the Republican nomination and also welcomes write-in support in her bid.
The Clearfield County Controller is responsible for the management and administration of financial and fiscal affairs of Clearfield County as set forth by the County Commissioners. Evans says her background and experience will enable her to perform the duties of County Controller and assist the County Commissioners with their financial responsibilities.
Currently, Evans is the deputy controller for Clearfield County. Prior to that, Evans spent seven years as a fiscal assistant at Clearfield County CYS. She also has two years of banking experience. Aside from her full-time job, she has worked many years alongside a local certified public accountant, where she processed tax returns, payroll, and financial statements for small businesses in and around Clearfield County.
Thanks to this exposure, Evans has on-the-job training and experience preparing business and government financial reports, maintaining accounts payable and receivable, preparing state and local budgets, processing payroll and retirement payments, plus first-hand knowledge of the current accounting system used by the county. One of her chief goals is to improve efficiency and accuracy in the controller’s office.
A lifelong Clearfield County resident, Evans earned her Bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Penn State University. She graduated from Clearfield Area High School where she was involved in FFA, soccer and softball throughout high school throughout her four years.
As a wife and mother to two young girls, Evans says it is important to be a part of the community. She serves as a board member on Curwensville Rec Soccer, a soccer coach for young children, and is a Girl Scout leader. Sharing knowledge, values, ethics, dedication, and the reward from hard work, is very important to her.