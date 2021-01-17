PHILIPSBURG — To celebrate the 6th anniversary since officially launching in January 2015, the Emily Whitehead Foundation will be hosting a Birthday Bake Sale at its office at 441 S. Centre St. in Philipsburg on Monday, Jan. 25 from 3:30 to 5:3 p.m.
In addition to the bake sale, Graham’s Up In Smoke BBQ will be on-site. They will be offering pulled-pork meals and a selection of sides to go, with half of all proceeds benefitting the Emily Whitehead Foundation.
To make this event as safe and socially distanced as possible, everyone is asked to pre-select bake sale items using an online form, available at https://forms.gle/EXxRWgCURNxNPtiY9.
All pre-orders must be placed by Saturday, Jan. 23 to be guaranteed. Walk-ins and late pre-orders will be welcome and accepted. Orders will be filled as long as supplies last, but substitutions may be offered.
To claim orders, drive up to the office and staff will bring the order to the car. Cash and exact change is preferred if possible. Facecoverings will be required.
The Emily Whitehead Foundation is a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. Emily Whitehead is a three-time cancer survivor and was the first child in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy. Emily is now eight years cancer free.
The Emily Whitehead Foundation aims to provide funding to researchers to develop innovative and less toxic treatments, such as immunotherapy, for pediatric cancer patients. Co-founders Tom and Kari Whitehead share Emily’s story to inspire others to take action in the fight to cure childhood cancer.