In light of the recent shutdown order, the Clearfield County Commissioners are offering an emergency grant to county businesses affected by the shutdown.
Area dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other indoor recreation businesses ordered to shut down are eligible for a $3,000 grant to help get through these few weeks.
The county will offer up to 100 grants, and they will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The grant portal opens Monday, Dec. 14 at 12:30 p.m. and will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
To apply, visit https://fs10.formsite.com/rdXTQ9/2jom0koemx/index.html
Business owners will need to provide proof of recent operations (lease, utility bills, etc); a W-9; an occupancy permit; and for restaurants, a copy of the state’s health certification. No other financial information will be required.
Please email cccomm@clearfieldco.org if you have any questions.
“We stand with county small businesses during these difficult times and look forward to helping as many of you as we can,” said Commissioners Tony Scotto, John Sobel and Dave Glass.