As the county sends out thousands of mail-in ballots, Director of Elections Dawn Graham reminded voters to follow the directions when completing and returning the ballot.
Graham said the election office started sending 8,022 mail-in and absentee ballots on Friday.
With approximately 46,000 registered voters in Clearfield County, these ballots represent about 17 percent of the electorate.
She urged those who received a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot to use the ballot to vote and not show up at the polls.
If someone who received a mail-in or absentee ballot but shows up at the polls instead, it will slow down the process significantly and make it harder for everyone. If someone who received a mail-in or absentee ballot wants to vote at the polls, they will have to bring their ballot material to the polls, turn it into the judge of elections, fill out a form, and get back in line to vote.
If they don’t have their ballot, they will be given a provisional ballot, which won’t be counted until all of the other ballots are counted and the rolls are then checked to make sure the person didn’t vote twice.
Oct. 27 is the last day one can request a mail-in or absentee ballot, and the ballot must be mailed or turned in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, Graham said.
All registered voters in Clearfield County can obtain a mail-in ballot if they request one by completing the application and providing all of the information requested including their name, last four digits of their Social Security Number, or driver’s license number of a state issued ID and voter’s full address.
The application then goes to the state for approval.
“We will not issue a ballot if it hasn’t been approved,” Graham said.
Graham asked voters to only fill out one application because if they fill out more than one, it causes a lot of unnecessary work in the election office because voters only get one ballot, no matter how many applications they fill out.
She said a lot of outside organizations are sending out applications to residents but voters only need to fill out one application.
Once the application is approved by the state, the information goes into the system for mailing labels. This is why the full address is important. She said there is some confusion with residents of Treasure Lake because they have two addresses — a 911 address and a Treasure Lake address — and both must be included.
When completing a mail-in or absentee ballot, only fill in the ovals, don’t make any extra markings on the ballot beyond that and do not write your name on the ballot, Graham said.
Once the ballot is completed, it must be placed in the secrecy envelope and sealed. By law, the ballot will not be counted if it isn’t in the secrecy envelope, Graham said.
The ballot and secrecy envelope then must be placed inside the provided mailing envelope and the back of the mailing envelope must be signed and dated to when it was mailed in or submitted, and one’s address must be on the mailing envelope.
This also must be done or the ballot will not be counted, Graham said. If someone turns in a ballot early and the election office discovers the outside envelope has not been filled out correctly, as a courtesy, election office staff will attempt to contact the voter and have them correct it. But if the ballot is not inside the privacy envelope, the election office staff will not be able to contact the voter to correct it and the ballot will not be counted.
If the ballot is turned in at the last minute, and there is a problem with the outside envelope, the election office staff won’t have time to contact the person to have it corrected and the vote would not be counted, Graham said.
“So make sure you get them in early,” Graham said.
Clearfield County will not have a dropbox, Graham said. The ballots have to either be mailed or dropped off at the Election Office in Clearfield. The ballot envelopes include First Class postage so no other postage is needed, Graham said.
She said if someone drops off their ballot at the election office, staff will try to check the outside envelope to make sure everything is correct before the voter leaves.
But, the voter must bring in their own ballot, they can’t bring somebody else’s in. The only exception is if the voter has a disability or an illness and they cannot bring the ballot into the office themselves.
The outside envelope is important because a bar code is printed on it and when the election office gets a ballot, this bar code is scanned and it tells the computer that a ballot has been received from this registered voter, Graham said.
And once that occurs, that voter is no longer allowed to show up at the polls and vote.
So for example, if someone realizes after they submitted their ballot that they forgot to put it in the privacy envelope, they cannot correct this by showing up at the polls and voting because once that bar code is scanned, they can’t vote again, Graham said.
“There is no second chance voting,” Graham said.
If one submits their ballot by mail, a voter can track their ballot and check to see if the election office has received it by going to votesPA.com, Graham said.
If a ballot is mailed, it must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and again Graham recommended to not wait until the last minute to vote because one never knows what could happen.
Because state law doesn’t allow counties to start counting mail-in or absentee ballots prior to Election Day, the county probably won’t start counting these ballots until the day after the election because staff will be too busy with other things on Election Day, Glass said.
Commissioner John Sobel said if anyone has any questions about their mail-in or absentee vote to call the election office.
The election office is located at 212 East Locust St. on the first floor of the Administration Building or call 765-2642 Ext: 5053. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.