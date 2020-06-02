Things went smoothly with the new election equipment yesterday in Clearfield County, but turnout at the polls appeared to be lower than usual, according to several election officials The Progress spoke with.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said the county received approximately 6,500 mail-in and absentee ballots, as the drop in the turnout at the polls heavily accounts for this.
She said most of the mail-in ballots and absentee ballots would be counted before the end of the night, and they would be included in the unofficial results posted on the county’s website.
“We will have about 700 that we will have to count tomorrow,” Graham said.
The results of those ballots will be included in the election results posted on the county’s website. As of press time, it was unknown exactly how many voters took to the polls.
Graham said the biggest issue in an otherwise smooth election was that roughly 90 percent of the calls they received yesterday were about people who received mail-in ballots showing up at the polls.
The election officials The Progress spoke with said turnout at the polls seemed to be lower than usual.
“Things went pretty well today,” Judge of Elections Judy Nisewonger of Clearfield Second Ward told The Progress outside of the polls. “But we were a little slower than usual.”
Nisewonger reiterated Graham’s remarks, stating the biggest issue they had was those showing up that already received a mail-in ballot. Nisewonger said for those voters, they had to call the county offices to make sure the person didn’t send in the mail-in ballot. If they did not submit it, the voter was then given a provisional ballot.
Nisewonger also said they had a few people show up at the wrong polling location because they didn’t change their address with the election office. She said many people mistakenly believe that just because they changed their address with the state Department of Transportation, it automatically changes the address on their voter registration.
This was the first election with the county’s new paper ballot system — it had previously used a touch screen system.
This was also the first time the Second Ward polling location was held at St. Francis School cafeteria. Nisewonger said there were no problems due to the move. Normally, it is held at the Henry E. Meyer Towers, but it was moved temporarily to the school due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Burnside polling location was also temporarily moved to the Burnside Christian Missionary and Alliance Church because its usual location — the Burnside United Methodist Church — was damaged in a fire and is undergoing repairs. Graham said there weren’t any issues at either location due to the moves.
In regards to the lower turnout, at 2:06 p.m. at Hyde/Lawrence Township, there were 210 votes cast, and at 11:30 a.m. in Clearfield First Ward, there was 48 ballots counted.
Graham said on Friday they will check and count the provisional ballots to make sure none of them submitted a mail-in ballot. Voters who did send in a mail-in ballot and voted using a provisional ballot at the polls would then have the provisional ballot thrown out and not counted.
Graham said it will take a week or two before the election is certified as being official.