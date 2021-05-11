WEST DECATUR — High School Junior Samuel Kolesar obtained township approval to put in a sandbox for his Eagle Scout project at Monday’s meeting.
A few weeks ago, Troop 43 cleaned up the Boggs Township Community Park. Kolesar noticed a lack of children playing. He decided to add something to make the park more appealing.
“We’re going to add something there to spruce it up a bit,” Kolesar said, “because there’s quite a bit of kids in this neighborhood.”
A sandbox seemed like the perfect piece of equipment, according to Kolesar. The design will be simple — a few boards and some screws.
Kolesar still has a few steps to complete before tackling the project. He needs approval from the Boy Scouts organization and to start fundraising in order to purchase the materials.
Supervisor Greg Minarchick acknowledged the troop’s past work in the park at the township meeting.
“First of all, would you take back to your troop our thanks for cleaning the park up and cleaning up the litter?” Minarchick asked Kolesar.
Supervisors quickly approved the project.
In addition to the final project, the scout needs a few merit badges before becoming an Eagle Scout. Kolesar is excited to move forward with the final project, pending its approval.
“I’ve been pretty much working on this for most of my life,” Kolesar explained. “I’ve always loved helping this place because it’s such a nice place to live. I want to see it do a lot better than it is.”