Clearfield Borough Council elected Lewis Duttry as its president at its reorganizational meeting Monday night.
Robbie Tubbs was elected vice-president and Steve Harmic was elected president pro-tem.
Harmic was appointed to the open seat as 1st Ward Representative and Brande Plyler was appointed to serve on the open seat as 3rd Ward Representative
James Moyer was appointed to the chairman of the vacancy board, Leslie Stott as operations manager and administrator of the borough’s pension fund and Betsy Houser as secretary, treasurer and administrative assistant.
F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III was appointed solicitor, Vincent McGinnis as chief of police, and Larry Mack as code enforcement officer.
Council members Stephanie Errigo and Tubbs were appointed as council representatives on the borough planning commission and Mary Anne Jackson and Susan Reed were appointed to the zoning hearing board.
CNB Bank and CBT Bank were named as depositories of borough funds and (Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs) was named as a limited depository of borough funds.
Stott was appointed as the borough’s representative on the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee, Barbara Shaffner and Sam Maney were appointed as her alternates.