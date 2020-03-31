The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has changed some aspects of police work, but in many ways it is staying the same, according to Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis.
On March 13, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools to close and on March 16 he extended the shutdown to all non-essential businesses.
McGinnis said call volume and incidents ebb and flow during normal times, and he said the police department is about as busy as it was before the emergency declaration — but the nature of the incidents has changed somewhat.
For example, vehicle traffic is down significantly as are traffic stops. And DUI offenses for both drugs and alcohol are also down substantially during the emergency. But this has been offset somewhat by the increase in domestic incidents.
McGinnis said almost all the calls they receive now are about incidents inside homes.
“I think some people are getting cabin fever,” McGinnis said. “And it’s obviously trying times for everybody.”
And like everyone else, McGinnis said the police officers concerned about staying healthy are doing what they can to keep themselves safe from the COVID-19 virus.
He said the officers are wiping down equipment, vehicles and office space regularly, and are practicing social distancing when possible — but they are still checking on the welfare of residents when requested, conducting arrests, and stopping and searching vehicles etc.
“We still have to do our jobs,” McGinnis said. “But we try to be aware of situations and people where there is a potential for exposure to coronavirus.”
All of the department’s police officers have leather gloves and the police department has had disposable latex gloves in the emergency kits in all of its vehicles for a long time. The department had surgical masks in its emergency medical supplies at the police station, but as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, the department has placed the masks in all of its vehicles as well.
“So if we see the need, the equipment is available to us,” McGinnis said.
He said residents and local businesses have been extremely cooperative and all businesses required to shut down have done so. He said the police department has been trying to help downtown restaurants by giving them parking spaces in front of their establishments to help with food pickup.
McGinnis asked residents to continue with their social distancing and “keep a lookout for each other.”