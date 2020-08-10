The number of COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County have continued to rise. The “hot spots” within the area are the larger populated areas of Clearfield and DuBois.
The number of positive cases per area within Clearfield County according to the state Department of Health are listed below. These are the municipalities that have reported five cases or more. DOH does not publish specific numbers in municipalities that have less than five cases.
Municipality Confirmed Probable
Clearfield 28 7
Curwensville 13 0
DuBois 43 13
Houtzdale 11 6
Philipsburg 16 0