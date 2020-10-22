HARRISBURG — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 are increasing dramatically as the weather gets colder, the nights get longer, and more and more people are forced indoors.
The state Department of Health on Thursday confirmed there were 2,063 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 188,360. This is one of the highest daily numbers that have been reported since the pandemic began in March.
As of Thursday, the DuBois area has reported 130 cases and Clearfield area reported 52 cases.
The number of positive cases recorded in areas of Clearfield County and portions of Centre County are listed below by community. For example, Clearfield includes the borough and neighboring townships. Philipsburg’s number includes the portion of the community that resides in Centre County. The number of probable cases listed with an "R" are redacted, meaning there are less than five cases. Communities that are not listed were reported by DOH as redacted or zero cases.
Area;Confirmed;Probable
CHERRY TREE;7;R
CLEARFIELD;52;9
COALPORT;7;0
CURWENSVILLE;23;R
DUBOIS;130;23
FALLENTIMBER;5;R
FLINTON;6;0
HOUTZDALE;28;R
KARTHAUS;9;0
MAHAFFEY;6;R
MORRISDALE;10;R
OSCEOLA MILLS;8;R
PHILIPSBURG;33;R
ROCKTON;6;0
WOODLAND;8;6