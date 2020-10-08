HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday noted 1,376 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. So far, there are 350 cases in Clearfield County as well as 7 deaths reported.
According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the bulk of the deaths occurred in Sandy Township at DuBois Nursing Home.
“They were mostly very elderly,” Shaffer Snyder said on Thursday.
The total number of cases by community are listed below. Communities with less than five cases are not provided.
Additionally, some of the communities below such as Philipsburg and Karthaus, also include portions of Centre County.
- CLEARFIELD –42 confirmed, 6 probable
- CURWENSVILLE –18 confirmed
- DUBOIS –122 confirmed, 17 probable
- FALLENTIMBER –5 confirmed
- HOUTZDALE –25 confirmed
- KARTHAUS –8 confirmed
- MORRISDALE –5 confirmed
- OSCEOLA MILLS –8 confirmed
- PHILIPSBURG –29 confirmed
- ROCKTON –6 confirmed
- WOODLAND –5 confirmed