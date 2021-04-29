WOODLAND — After lugging in cash registers and stocking the concession stand, the Frankhousers are ready for opening day at the Super 322 Drive-in Theatre.
Preparation for the drive-in takes time, according to co-owner Bill Frankhouser. High commissions from studios and the pandemic complicate the task.
“They think you can just come in and flip the switch,” said Frankhouser. “It takes probably about a month worth of preparation.”
To play the movies, studios take a percentage of the drive-in’s ticket sales. According to Frankhouser, this percentage is well over 50. Last year, studios wouldn’t release first round movies, forcing the theatre to run older films.
The theatre relies heavily on its concession stand to survive. Pandemic-related shortages put a dent in the business. Paper cups, for example, were difficult to find, according to co-owner Barb Frankhouser. Getting people to the drive-in was also a challenge last year.
“People just weren’t going anywhere,” Frankhouser noted.
In general, drive-ins theatres have been in decline over the years. Up to the mid-1940s, drive-in theatres were in rare supply, with only 100 in the U.S., according to an article in Participations: Journal of Audience and Reception Studies. By 1952, there were 4,151 drive-ins. Drive-ins are now a rarity once again with only about 300 left in the U.S.
To run a theatre requires an insatiable love of the business and desire to give back to the community, according to Frankhouser.
“It’s a passion,” she said. “You’ve got to love it, because nobody gets rich at it.”
Employees hold the establishment together. Working as a team, they ensure things run smoothly.
“What makes this place a success is our employees,” said Bill Frankhouser.
The most important member of the team, Big Bubba, is ready for the opening. The Barco projector, given its name by drive-in employees, sends the picture about 240 feet to hit the 85-foot wide screen, according to Barb Frankhouser.
The theatre will open this weekend for a double feature of Godzilla vs. Kong and WW84. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The box office opens at 7:15 p.m.