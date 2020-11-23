HOUTZDALE — It’s an honor to be able to set foot on the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. — home of The Masters. But if all goes well, 16-year-old Alex Leskovansky will not only take that fabled trip down Magnolia Lane to the course, he’ll actually get to play on it.
Leskovansky won the national qualifier of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Qualifier at another famed golf course — Oakmont Country Club — near Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, 2019 to advance to the National Finals that were originally scheduled for April 5.
However, the current COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold in March and Leskovansky was forced to wait it out. The finals were then tentatively moved to April 4, 2021 as those eligible in 2020 will return and compete as they intended to this year — as there were no 2020 qualifiers due to the pandemic.
Leskovansky said his dad, Jim, got him some golf clubs when he was around age 4.
“I would just go out in the backyard and hit the ball as hard as I could,” Leskovansky said. “I just started to love it.”
Leskovansky, who is a member at Eagles Ridge Golf Course near Curwensville with his dad, said he also really liked the nature aspect of playing a round.
From there, things took off and he’s competed in tournaments, including with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and the Isaly’s Junior Golf Tour.
He then got involved with Drive, Chip and Putt whenever he was staying at a campground that happened to be on a golf course.
“We found out that they were doing a Drive, Chip and Putt competition and my mom (Jennifer) signed me up for it,” Leskovansky said.
The homeschooled Houtzdale native — who also swims for the Clearfield YMCA swim team — didn’t win in his first few years of competing, but as a 15-year-old he advanced from the local, subregional, and regional levels to make it to Augusta.
The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals consists of 80 youths among eight age groups (four girls and four boys). To get to nationals, each participant hits three each of drives, chips and putts and earned a specific point total. The finals, according to the Drive, Chip and Putt website, will consist of two drives, chips and putts and the best will get 10 points, second gets nine and so on.
Leskovansky said hitting shots at Augusta, including putting from the 18th green, will be an amazing experience.
“It’s definitely crazy,” Leskovansky said of making it to Augusta. “Honestly, I don’t feel like I should be doing this because I’m not the best candidate, in my opinion. It’s crazy.”
To prepare, Leskovansky plans to do some golf on nearby simulators since Mother Nature won’t likely be cooperating for golf enthusiasts during the winter months. Regardless, he’s looking forward to the experience.
“I think being at Augusta is going to be the best part of it,” Leskovansky said. “It’s such a wonderful course. I can’t wait.”
As part of the experience, he and his family will obtain passes the day after to watch practice rounds at The Masters, and a dinner is held the night before the Drive, Chip and Putt event.
“I’m just very blessed to be able to have this opportunity,” Leskovansky said.