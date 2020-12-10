The Sheetz convenience store at the corner of Nichols and Front streets in Clearfield is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 23.
The store has been closed since Sept. 28 for a renovation and expansion project.
The project was to expand the building by six and a half feet toward the gas pumps to accommodate a new “beer cave” and add additional inside tables and seating, replace the fuel pumps and instal all new equipment and technology to speed up the check out process, as well as a new kitchen and dish washing facilities, according to a previous article in The Progress.
New downspouts tied into the storm sewer system and a brick facade for the trash dumpsters were also to be installed.
Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said almost all the work on the building is complete and the shelving is already installed.
He said the company has a few things left to do but much of what is left to be done is cleaning.
Mack said a safety inspection was conducted on the building Wednesday.
“Everything went well,” Mack said of the safety inspection.