HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported 7,275 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — and Clearfield County had 61 of those cases.
Clearfield County also reported two additional deaths.
Elk County reported 37 cases and Jefferson County reported 15 cases.
Cambria County reported 87 additional cases and two deaths, Blair County reported 63 cases and two deaths, and Centre County reported 55 cases and five deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding areas are listed below.
Blair — 8,925 cases and 194 deaths
Cambria — 9,760 cases and 293 deaths
Centre — 9,840 cases and 158 deaths
Clearfield — 4,883 cases and 59 deaths
Elk — 1,712 cases and 23 deaths
Jefferson — 2,171 cases and 55 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed the statewide total is now at 733,429 cases.
There are 5,232 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1 stood at 14.4%.
As of Jan. 11, there were 227 new deaths reported for a total of 18,080 deaths attributed to COVID-19.