PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Councilwoman Faith Maguire brought up a subject at Monday night’s council meeting that’s becoming a problem on borough sidewalks — residents walking their dogs and not cleaning up after them.
Maguire said there are “continuous culprits” that have actually been videotaped and photographed — even as trash bags are available in the downtown area and park for that purpose. She asked if there was any way the borough could enact an ordinance stating a person would get fined if they did not clean up after their dog, as well as potentially offering a reward for turning someone in.
“Would anybody consider letting us, if you show proof of somebody letting their dog go to the bathroom without cleaning it up and walking away, that the person can be fined and (the person making the complaint) can receive a percentage of the fine?” Maguire said.
Secretary Shelley Walstrom said the borough already has an ordinance that states a person needs to clean up after their pet goes to the bathroom on sidewalks, and fines would be levied if they are caught not cleaning it up.
Walstrom said in previous complaints of this problem, the borough has asked for evidence such as video or a photo that’s timestamped. However, Walstrom said no one has ever submitted anything like this.
As far as a reward, Solicitor Patrick Fanelli said it could be an option, but it would be up to council to update its ordinance to do so.
Councilwoman Sharon Goss said the borough would be “opening up a real can of worms here with people sending in videos about things.” Maguire said they would only accept videos showing dog owners not cleaning up.
“It’s just everywhere and I’m sick and tired of cleaning it up,” Maguire said.
President Barb Gette agreed it has been a problem of late and Walstrom said the borough has received complaints recently about the matter.
When asked what the fine amount would be, Maguire said a first offender is $25 and the fine goes up after that.
Mayor John Streno said in terms of a reward to residents turning them in, he wouldn’t be in favor.
“You’d almost make vigilantes out of people (by offering a reward) — probably too much,” Streno said. “They should be willing to do it for the good of the community. Everybody’s got a phone on them and they’ve got a camera. If it really irritates you, take a picture and take it up to the borough (office).”
Borough Manager Joel Watson said as much as it’s been a problem, he’s not sure if he agrees with people sending in tons of videos and photos for this instance, citing the amount of cameras around town and the lack of people being prosecuted due to said videos and cameras.
“We don’t know what happened after that and we don’t know what happened before (a video/picture was taken),” Watson said. “Someone’s dog (goes to the bathroom) on the street, did they go to their car and pick it up?”
Maguire said in one of the instances where they have proof, that’s clearly not the case. However in other future scenarios, Maguire said the person accused could then fight that matter at the magistrate’s office to say otherwise.
After further discussion, council agreed that if someone has a complaint, they can file the complaint at the borough office and submit video/photographic evidence as proof.
“Until we do something about it, they’ll just continue to get more disrespectful,” Maguire said.