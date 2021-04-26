MORRISDALE — Jeremiah Dobo of Morrisdale has announced his candidacy for the West Branch Area School District School Board.
Dobo is running for both the Republican and Democratic nominations for both the four-year term and the two-year term. He encourages West Branch voters to vote for him in both terms.
Dobo is a Morrisdale native, and is a graduate of West Branch Area High School. He earned his undergraduate degree in music education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and is currently enrolled at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg where he hopes to complete his Master of Music in wind conducting in the summer of 2022.
Dobo is currently employed as a music teacher and band director with the Glendale School District in Flinton, where he teaches 4th grade through 12th grade band, marching band, jazz band, and other various music courses. Dobo also teaches music lessons to students in the surrounding school districts in Clearfield County.
Dobo is also involved in the community, volunteering at events such as the annual Autism Walk hosted at the Palestine United Methodist Church and at the Graham Township Tractor Parade since its inception. He is an avid supporter of the arts, athletics, and other extra-curriculars in the district.
Dobo seeks to be elected to the school board of West Branch Area School District to help ensure the future success of all students of the district. He believes that whether a student is planning to enter the workforce, attend technical school, begin an apprenticeship, or begin college, West Branch should meet the challenges of preparing them for life after elementary and high school.
Dobo would like to see increased investment in students and technology to make students competitive in the marketplace of ideas. He believes that he can bring a unique perspective to the school board with his experience inside public schools working with students every day and as a taxpaying member of the community.