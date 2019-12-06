ALLPORT — It’s a position that he held for much of 2019, and he will hold it once again for 2020 as Chad Diviney was appointed as West Branch Area School Board president by a 5-3 vote at Thursday night’s reorganization meeting.
During the nominations portions, a board member nominated Diviney and fellow board member Paul Carr. But when it came to the votes, five of the eight board members voted for Diviney, including himself, Robert Seprish, Don Yontosh, Christina Brown and Jim Emigh. Voting for Carr was himself, Mel Smeal and Tom Veres.
The first round of nominations for vice president was split at 4-4 when Brown and Smeal were nominated. Emigh, Yontosh, Diviney and Brown voted for Brown while Carr, Seprish, Veres and Smeal voted for Smeal. The second round of nominations then had Brown and Veres with Brown winning by a 5-3 vote. Voting for Brown was herself, Diviney, Yontosh, Emigh and Seprish. Votes for Veres included himself, Smeal and Carr.
Smeal was also voted as the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center representative and Diviney was the Pennsylvania School Board Association liaison.
Board members that were installed for new four-year terms included Brown, Yontosh, Seprish and Emigh. Of the four, only Emigh is a new board member.
Board meetings will then continue for each month on the fourth Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library. They also reappointed Dave Consiglio as board solicitor for 2020.